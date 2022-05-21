Minnesota State eliminated from NCAA Tournament after loss to Central Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks were in action Friday afternoon against top-seeded Central Missouri with the season on the line in the NCAA Tournament.

Central Missouri would go on to win 9-6 to eliminate the Mavericks from the tournament after the team was defeated 10-9 by Augustana Thursday.

MSU finishes with a 39-9 overall record this season after winning the NSIC Tournament Championship.

