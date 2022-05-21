Northland woman returns to Ukraine twice with medical supplies

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - A Ukrainian woman now living in the Northland is going home for a second time since the war there broke out with much-needed medical supplies.

Bogdana Krivogorsky moved to Minnesota from Ukraine a few decades ago.

When the war began, she felt a call to return home to help.

“The people still need help,” Krivogorsky said. “And this is one of the rare instances, really really rare, where you can make a direct impact on the community.”

She first went back to volunteer at a Polish refugee center for three weeks in April.

Now, she’s returning in just a few days with even more medical supplies.

“It does get scary. It does lay heavy,” she said. “But the motivation is so high. The motivation is so strong.”

Many in the community are inspired by Krivogorsky’s bravery, including Derek Medved.

He owns the Korner Stores and contributed a financial donation to her efforts.

“I think it’s very encouraging to have somebody, where your homeland is under attack, and she still maintains that level of energy and that level of passion to do good and spread love,” Medved said.

Krivogorsky said she’s grateful to have her community’s support.

“We are actually doing something that makes a difference,” she said. “It does make a difference.”

If you’d like to help support Krivogorsky, you can donate through Paypal (duluthforukraine@gmail.com) or Venmo (@krivogorsky).

Copyright 2022 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.