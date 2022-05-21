State lawmakers ‘Free the Growler’

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - At last, the growler is free; free to sell for the five largest breweries in Minnesota.

Before Friday, breweries that produce 20,000 barrels of beer had certain limitations, including not being able to sell 64-ounce growlers at their facilities.

“People are confused. They go in they taste a beer and want a growler to go, and they can’t get it, and they are really confused why can’t I get one and so this will eliminate that,” Senator John Jasinski (R-Faribault) said.

Because of their size, the historic Schells Brewery was one of five breweries in the state of Minnesota that was not able to sell growlers, but now, thanks to the lift of the growler cap, they can sell them on site.

“It gives us an opportunity to brew something totally unique. We can kind of test drive it in our taproom and people can take it home and give us some feedback and, so, it is a plus-plus for marketing and, obviously, that expands to our distributors,” Schells Brewery President Ted Marti said.

The growler cap is part of an omnibus liquor bill that passed in the Senate in 62-4 vote and in the House with a vote of 111-21.

The new growler cap makes it so that breweries that produce up to 150,000 barrels of beer a year can sell growlers. Schells Brewery has been brewing beer in the state for more than 160 years and produces over 100,000 barrels per year.

“It’s kind of a natural extension that we try and bring more and more people to New Ulm, so they can experience the brewery, they can experience the town and take a little bit of history home with them,” Marti said.

