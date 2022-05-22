Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

2022 Mankato/North Mankato Sculpture Walk installed

KEYC News Now at 6 Saturday Recording
By Aaron Stuve
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -For over a decade, the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour has been an iconic piece of downtown Mankato and North Mankato.

31 new sculptures were installed Saturday kicking off the sculpture walk and visitors took advantage of the sunny Saturday to see them all.

“So the first day of installation is always big and exciting, we want to see all of these new things,” said Mat Greiner of the Twin Rivers Council for the Arts.

CityArt hosted guided walking tours all morning, educating participants on what they believe is the best set yet.

“Really just a wonderful selection of sculptures this year. We’ve got great, big sizes on things that are, and a lot of the sculptors who have been with us year after year are doing, they keep getting better,” Greiner remarked.

The Blue Earth County and Taylor libraries held their bookmark design contests, and Mankato’s Masonic Hall was open as the center home for all festivities.

The Sculpture Walk provides a unique opportunity for artists to display their work long term, in an outdoor environment, and area artists said that its an opportunity they look forward to each year.

“I love the sculpture walk because the audience is everyone, and you’re not just making pieces for people who go to art galleries.,” said artist Sung-Hee Min.

Artists also say that sculpture walk pieces introduce provide unique challenges that are not faced in other showcases.

“I love having all these aspects. ‘Oh will this be um, safe for everyone?’ like little kids when they come up and want to check it out. What do I need to kind of consider for that?” Min said.

Throughout the year voters can pick up brochures from the city art walking sculpture ballot boxes located throughout downtown Mankato and north Mankato to vote for their favorite sculpture.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, 2022, that resulted...
Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation
A sidewalk is pictured Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fairmont, Minn.
Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

Latest News

Singing Hills Chorus members singing at spring concert
Choir for people with memory loss sparks joy at spring concert
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
River flooding causes parks to close
Mankato parks partially closed due to high river levels
Mankato parks partially closed due to high river levels