2022 Mankato/North Mankato Sculpture Walk installed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -For over a decade, the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour has been an iconic piece of downtown Mankato and North Mankato.

31 new sculptures were installed Saturday kicking off the sculpture walk and visitors took advantage of the sunny Saturday to see them all.

“So the first day of installation is always big and exciting, we want to see all of these new things,” said Mat Greiner of the Twin Rivers Council for the Arts.

CityArt hosted guided walking tours all morning, educating participants on what they believe is the best set yet.

“Really just a wonderful selection of sculptures this year. We’ve got great, big sizes on things that are, and a lot of the sculptors who have been with us year after year are doing, they keep getting better,” Greiner remarked.

The Blue Earth County and Taylor libraries held their bookmark design contests, and Mankato’s Masonic Hall was open as the center home for all festivities.

The Sculpture Walk provides a unique opportunity for artists to display their work long term, in an outdoor environment, and area artists said that its an opportunity they look forward to each year.

“I love the sculpture walk because the audience is everyone, and you’re not just making pieces for people who go to art galleries.,” said artist Sung-Hee Min.

Artists also say that sculpture walk pieces introduce provide unique challenges that are not faced in other showcases.

“I love having all these aspects. ‘Oh will this be um, safe for everyone?’ like little kids when they come up and want to check it out. What do I need to kind of consider for that?” Min said.

Throughout the year voters can pick up brochures from the city art walking sculpture ballot boxes located throughout downtown Mankato and north Mankato to vote for their favorite sculpture.

