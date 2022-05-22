Your Photos
Drummers: Protect your plants from frost

Plant at Drummers Garden Center and Floral
By Meghan Grey
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cooler temperatures are upon us, and it could harm your outdoor plants.

Drummers Garden Center and Floral says, with overnight temperatures below 50 degrees, it’s important to protect your warm season vegetables, tropicals and flowering annuals.

Drummers recommends bringing them inside a warm area like a garage or shed, but if moving your plants isn’t an option, there are other ways to shield them from the cold.

“At least cover them with a natural fiber, whether that’s burlap or a cotton sheet. Try to avoid covering with plastic. Sometimes that has adverse effects. If you can’t move something, cover it if possible,” stated Landscape Designer Johanna George.

Some plants can withstand cold temperatures, so Drummers says you may not need to protect them all.

“Cool season vegetables, or if you’ve already sowed some radish or lettuce in the garden, all of that will be fine. All of our trees, shrubs, perennials-- no problem. Upper 30s is not going to phase them,” George added.

Drummers offers free online guides to planting and care.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

