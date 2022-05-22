Your Photos
East girls’ golf hosts late-season invitational

By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ golf team hosted a seven-team invitational at North Links Golf Course on Saturday.

Mounds View came out of the field victorious with a 367 team score, St. Peter finished in close second with a 371 and the Austin Packers ended in third with a 389. New Ulm, Mankato West, Mankato East, and Faribault made up the rest of the leaderboard.

The Saints had four golfers finish in the top-10.

