Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

KEYC News Now at 10 Recording
By Aaron Stuve
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -According to Le Sueur Police Chief Aaron Thieke, the Le Sueur Police Department responded around 3:30 Saturday afternoon to what they believed was either a motor vehicle accident or reckless driving in a residential neighborhood on Barony Road in Le Sueur.

Upon arriving at the scene, a female suspect was identified by a witness, the suspect then fled the officers to one of the houses in the neighborhood.

A second woman then exited the house and released a German Sheppard on the officers, one of which was bitten by the dog.

Police said that the dog had also bitten another bystander prior to the arrival of the officers.

Police were able to detain the dog with Animal Control, during which process another officer was bitten.

Officers received a warrant to enter the home and arrested both women and a third male party who was inside the house.

The three were arrested for obstruction with force and 4th degree assault on an officer, among other charges.

No major injuries were reported and police said that there is no threat to the public.

During the incident, one of the parties suffered an unrelated medical emergency and was taken away by ambulance.

