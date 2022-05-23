Albert Lea Police arrest suspect in shooting incident

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting incident was arrested and taken into custody early Sunday morning.

The Albert Lea Police Department announced that 19-year-old Javen Moreno was arrested during a traffic stop on I-90, west of Bridge Avenue in Albert Lea.

Moreno was wanted in connection to the May 1 shooting of a 34-year-old man in the leg in the 1300 block of Louis Street in Albert Lea.

Moreno is facing charges of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm.

The Albert Lea Police Department said the arrest was made possible by a partnership between U.S. Marshals, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and ALPD.

