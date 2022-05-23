Blue Earth County Library Systems to kick off summer learning program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) wants to teach everyone a a lesson or two over the summer.

BECLS will begin its annual Summer Learning Program (SLP), “One Minnesota, Many Stories,” on June 6,, kicking off two months of activities designed to keep kids’ and adults’ minds engaged and enlivened over the summer break.

The public is invited to attend several educational events, participate in weekly STEM experiments, and earn the chance to win prizes by completing reading challenges and other activities.

Maintaining habits such as reading over the summer is extremely important in helping students stay on track for the coming school year.

While summer learning loss can be a challenge for many students, it can affect those of lower socioeconomic status at a higher rate.

The Summer Learning Program’s calendar of more than forty events includes musical guests, magic shows, and animal exhibits for all ages, as well as more than a dozen teen- and tween-specific activities and even a few literary and musical events for adults.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.