Community shows support for Busters Bar and Grill on final weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s been an eventful weekend at Busters Bar and Grill.

The bar announced Saturday morning that the restaurant will permanently close after the weekend, with the owner of the building redeveloping the space, and relocation not being an option.

After that, the restaurant remained full, with members of the community showing their support for the long-time bar one last time.

“So many things, with so many comments, reach outs, people that have been coming here for years, it’s just been a little overwhelming, but in a good way. I mean, i guess, it’s helping with some closure,” said Busters owner Rachael Hansen-Miller.

Busters originally opened in Mankato over 25 years ago.

Since its opening the bar has remained a constant supporter of local organizations and fundraisers, including Mankato MyPlace, VINE and the Backpack Food Program among others.

“I am hoping to stay connected to a lot of the people that are here because I do see them out and about. We see them at the grocery store,” Hansen-Miller said.

Owner Rachael Hansen-Miller said that despite the bar’s closing, there have been efforts to keep the bonds formed there strong.

“One of our regulars is already planning a Busters regulars, which is like 20-30 people here, in like their garage. They want to try to kind of create that at least once a month, just to keep in touch and to see who’s doing what,” explained Hansen-Miller.

Hansen-Miller also said that she has seen support from other restaurants in town, who have offered to employ staff who would otherwise be out of work.

She said that the support from across the community has helped ease the transition.

“Mankato is amazing. Mankato, North Mankato and just the outreach I’ve had. It’ll be, it’s just Act 2 I guess, in life.” said Hansen-Miller

