Cooler with rain, summer returns for the weekend

The upcoming week will be cooler than average with widespread rain likely Tuesday night and Wednesday. Severe weather is not likely, but rainfall amounts of a half inch to an inch will be possible across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. By late week our weather pattern will shift and it will start to feel a lot more like summer for Memorial Day weekend. With warmer temperatures will come a chance of storms. There is the potential for a few strong to severe storms over the holiday weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and a bit warmer than the last couple of nights. Lows will drop into the mid 40s by daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday will be very similar to today. A little sunshine in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy by noon. High temps will be back in the mid 60s.

A system to our south will bring widespread rain and cooler temps to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Tuesday night and Wednesday. A half inch to an inch of rain is possible in Mankato with heavier amounts east and lighter amounts west. Amounts will generally be less than a quarter inch in the Marshall and Worthington areas, with an inch or more of rain possible in Austin and Rochester. You may hear a clap or two of thunder, but severe weather is not likely with the rain this week.

Rain will move out Wednesday night into Thursday morning and will be followed by a much more summerlike pattern that will take us through Memorial Day. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s by Friday and stay there through the holiday weekend. With the warmer weather, we will also notice more humidity and that will increase the potential for storms. It’s a little early to pinpoint exactly where and when, but there could be a few strong to severe storms over the holiday weekend. The Weather Team will be watching the weekend closely and will have updates as we get closer.

If you’re going to be camping over the holiday weekend, get a NOAA Weather Radio and download the KEYC Weather app. A weather radio will wake you up if the weather turns dangerous in the middle of the night. The KEYC Weather app will give you updates and alerts and allow you to track storms anywhere you are.

