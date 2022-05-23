Fairmont native instills hope in the younger generation

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Kevin Edwards went to grade school at St. Paul’s Lutheran where he found his love for writing.

Which led to his very first story, modeled after a 60s TV show, ‘Wacky Races’ from there Edwards found his passion.

“I think that early experience got me interested in telling stories, Again, because it got just positive feedback which was neat because the rest of my schooling wasn’t so great, but to get positive feedback about that makes you think maybe I can tell a story,” author of Marble Wars Kevin Edwards said.

Now fast forward in time and Edwards is a published author with his fantasy trilogy; Marble Wars.

The stories take place in ‘Marble World,’ and have characters fighting to take over the kingdom.

Edwards has returned to the place where his love for writing was first started, which is the city of Fairmont.

“It kind of feels like hometown boy does good,” Edwards explained.

He visits rural schools to talk about Marble Wars to try and let students know that anything is possible if you just have a dream.

The presentation was jam packed with tricks of the trade when it comes to creative writing, which Senior Grace Slinde found insightful.

“He kind of pointed out that he didn’t really know what he was doing and you feel like you can go into it weather you know what you are doing or not and you can still get some kind of end goal.”

Edwards’ real-life story gives Slinde hope for her future.

“You see people like him and you go if they can do it then I can do it too.”

Edwards hopes that he can inspire students and kids every day to do what he did and take a chance on what you love.

“It would be neat to hear well I saw that old psychologist and he talked about writing. Then kind of push them on, that would be a really proud moment.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.