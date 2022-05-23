Your Photos
Family Dollar to build new ‘Combo’ store in Jackson

The Jackson Economic Development Corporation (JEDC) has announced that Dollar Tree, Inc. will be opening a new Family Dollar and Dollar Tree “Combo” store in Jackson, MN.(Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Jackson Economic Development Corporation (JEDC) has announced that Dollar Tree, Inc. will be opening a new Family Dollar and Dollar Tree “Combo” store in Jackson, MN.

Located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Industrial Parkway, the 10,500 square-foot store is expected to open next February.

This store will be the third new project started in the Jackson Crossroads Park in less than a year.

The LaCanne Celebration of Life Center is expected to open early in the summer, and the JEDC’s new retail center, with Cabin Coffee and Subway, is expected to open in early fall.

“Our goal at JEDC is to promote economic growth in Jackson, and this is a perfect example of how that plan is coming to fruition,” noted JEDC President Scott Reimer. “We appreciate the interest in our area and we hope others take note, and decide to be part of our success.”

Family Dollar expects to begin construction on the site in June.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

