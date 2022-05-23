Feeling like Fall this week

Fall-like temperatures will be prominent in the area this week after last week’s strong cold front that moved through.

Following the cold front late last week, temperatures dropped into the 50s and 60s over the weekend with pockets of sunshine mixed in. Temperatures will continue to feel fall-like this week until a warm-up comes our by the weekend.

Despite the sunny skies this morning, cloudy skies will move in by this afternoon as temperatures remain to hover in the low 60s today with light winds. Cloudy skies will be prominent in the area for the majority of this week and the upcoming weekend.

As clouds move in, temperatures will remain below average with dry conditions for the first half of the week. The dry conditions will come to an end overnight Tuesday with some showers moving in. Showers will continue into and throughout Wednesday, becoming more widespread. Showers will remain in the area throughout Wednesday, leaving behind up to an inch of rain possible.

Temperatures will hover in the 50s and 60s through the first half of the week before the low 70s move in by Friday.

This weekend, or Memorial Day Weekend, temperatures will reflect seasonal temperatures with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, but showers and thunderstorms will also be in the area throughout the weekend. It will be best to have a backup plan to be indoors for any Memorial Day festivities as showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

After the weekend, temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 60s as showers and thunderstorms continue on and off into the middle of next week.

