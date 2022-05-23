Your Photos
Heaven’s Table Food Shelf marks 10 years

COVID has changed the food shelf’s operations, they now have a drive-thru option(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - It was established due to the high level of food insecurity throughout Martin County and southern Minnesota and the issue hasn’t improved since.

COVID has changed the food shelf’s operations, they now have a drive-thru option.

Food shelf officials say that between Fairmont’s and Sherburn’s location, 4,370 people accessed food through their nonprofit organization and received a total of nearly 231-thousand pounds of food.

They aim to double their capacity in the next 10 years.

“I think that we will still be here, I think certainly there is still going to be a need. Getting much bigger than we are would be difficult in this facility probably, but I don’t see us going away anytime soon,” program director at Heaven’s Table Food Shelf Greta Lintelman said.

Heaven’s Table Food Shelf is open for drive-thru Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

