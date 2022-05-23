Your Photos
Iowa Senate passes 2-year moratorium on new casinos in the state

Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state commission rejected proposals for a casino in Linn County in 2014 and 2017.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a 35-11 vote, the Iowa Senate passed legislation on Monday that would not allow new casinos to be licensed by the state until 2024.

The vote is a potential blow to Linn County leaders who have been looking to build a new casino in Cedar Rapids for some time. Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state commission rejected proposals for a casino in Linn County in 2014 and 2017.

The bill now goes to the Iowa House for consideration.

