Iowa Senate passes 2-year moratorium on new casinos in the state

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a 35-11 vote, the Iowa Senate passed legislation on Monday that would not allow new casinos to be licensed by the state until 2024.

The vote is a potential blow to Linn County leaders who have been looking to build a new casino in Cedar Rapids for some time. Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state commission rejected proposals for a casino in Linn County in 2014 and 2017.

The bill now goes to the Iowa House for consideration.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.