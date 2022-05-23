Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man arrested for armed robbery in Estherville

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTERVILLE, Iowa. (KEYC) - An Estherville man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that took place on Sunday.

An investigation by the Estherville Police began after someone reported an individual pulled a gun on them and robbed them at gunpoint.

During the investigation, officers identified 23 year old Elias Michael De Jesus of Estherville as the prime suspect in the case.

At around 7 p.m., Estherville Police, along with the HEAT Tactical Team, approached De Jesus’s residence with both a search and arrest warrant.

De Jesus was taken into custody and transported to the Emmet County Law Enforcement Center where he remains on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

This week, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) begins testing and revising the...
MnDOT revising signals on Hwy 15
Below-average temperatures continue in the area as cloudy skies take over by this afternoon.
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 5-23-22 - clipped version
Man arrested for armed robbery in Estherville
This week, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) begins testing and revising the...
MnDOT revising signals on Hwy 15