Man arrested for armed robbery in Estherville

ESTERVILLE, Iowa. (KEYC) - An Estherville man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that took place on Sunday.

An investigation by the Estherville Police began after someone reported an individual pulled a gun on them and robbed them at gunpoint.

During the investigation, officers identified 23 year old Elias Michael De Jesus of Estherville as the prime suspect in the case.

At around 7 p.m., Estherville Police, along with the HEAT Tactical Team, approached De Jesus’s residence with both a search and arrest warrant.

De Jesus was taken into custody and transported to the Emmet County Law Enforcement Center where he remains on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.