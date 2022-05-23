Your Photos
Mankato Makerspace welcomes back the Maker Market

By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Sunday, Mankato Makerspace opened its doors to the public for the first Maker Market of the year. The Maker Market was created for local artists to sell their exclusive, hand-made art.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen when I joined. I thought maybe I would make a few things and sell some of them, but it’s been a dream,” artist Julia Bressler said.

Bressler learned pottery in high school and it quickly became a dream to run her own pottery studio. However, Bressler halted her dream for 9 years. Once she learned about the tools and Minnesota-based resources at Makerspace, she joined. Now, Bressler has attended three Maker Markets to sell her pottery.

“If you’re wanting to find some way to have some sort of creative outlet, to do something for yourself, don’t wait until there’s time to do it,” Bressler said. “You’re never going to have enough time, so just make a space for it in your life and commit to it and just see what could happen. And the Makerspace is a really great place to do that.”

The non-profit’s mission is to provide artists of all skill levels with a space to learn, work, teach and sell their creations.

“You come in, you find us, we’ll help you unload, help you set up if you need it,” Mankato Makerspace president Cindy Bourne said. “They just have a chance to reach an audience that knows we’re going to have quality products here.”

Typically, there’s four markets in a year. On Sunday, over 20 vendors displayed their art at Makerspace and sold their hand-made pieces. Some vendors are members of the organization, giving them access to work with and in the studio.

“In just a year, I’ve seen my pottery and my skills improve so much, and a lot of that is because of the community that we have here,” Bressler said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

