MnDOT revising signals on Hwy 15

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists traveling down Highway 15 in Fairmont are advised to expect a change in traffic patterns.

This week, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) begins testing and revising the timing of traffic signals as a way to improve safety and reduce traffic delays.

When timing adjustments are finalized, MnDOT expects drivers to see a reduced amount of stops, fuel usage, emissions and wear and tear to vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

