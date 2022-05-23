M.P.D. faces federal scrutiny

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minneapolis Police Department will face the scrutiny of a federal program after a state investigation concluded earlier this year.

The report concluded that Minneapolis officers stop and arrest Black people more than white people, use force more often on people of color and maintain a culture in which racism is tolerated.

The court-enforced plan, known as a consent decree, has been credited with bringing significant reform in some places but scorned by critics elsewhere as ineffective and a waste of taxpayer money.

Minneapolis will join dozens of other cities in facing the process that often takes a decade or more to resolve.

