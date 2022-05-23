Your Photos
North Mankato narrows field of City Administrator candidates

North Mankato city council members are holding a special meeting to choose finalists for the vacant city administrator position.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato city council members are holding a special meeting to choose finalists for the vacant city administrator position.

Former City Administrator John Harrenstein left for similar role in Iowa in Feburary.

On today’s agenda, the North Mankato city council plans to select finalists, schedule interviews, and determine travel reimbursement.

After today’s meeting, the council will have fewer finalists to interview before selecting the next official city administrator.

