North Mankato narrows field of City Administrator candidates

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato city council members are holding a special meeting to choose finalists for the vacant city administrator position.

Former City Administrator John Harrenstein left for similar role in Iowa in Feburary.

On today’s agenda, the North Mankato city council plans to select finalists, schedule interviews, and determine travel reimbursement.

After today’s meeting, the council will have fewer finalists to interview before selecting the next official city administrator.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.