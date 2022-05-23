Polls open Tuesday for Special Primary Election for Congressional District 1

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Polls open Tuesday for the Special Primary Election for Congressional District 1.

It will determine which candidates will appear on the August special election ballot.

This election is being held to fill out the remainder of late Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s term.

Polls will be open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Absentee ballots must be returned in the postage-paid envelope or dropped off at the Blue Earth County Elections Office by the end of the day.

“We do have a fair number of voters in Blue Earth County who are automatically mailed ballots. Those are called mailed ballot precincts and, so, they would be coming to the courthouse,” explained Michael Stalberger, Blue Earth County property and environmental resources director. “Otherwise, folks should be using online tools to find out where they should be voting tomorrow.”

