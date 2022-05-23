Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Polls open Tuesday for Special Primary Election for Congressional District 1

Polls open Tuesday for the Special Primary Election for Congressional District 1.
By Meghan Grey
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Polls open Tuesday for the Special Primary Election for Congressional District 1.

It will determine which candidates will appear on the August special election ballot.

This election is being held to fill out the remainder of late Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s term.

ELECTION GUIDE: 2022 MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary

Polls will be open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Absentee ballots must be returned in the postage-paid envelope or dropped off at the Blue Earth County Elections Office by the end of the day.

“We do have a fair number of voters in Blue Earth County who are automatically mailed ballots. Those are called mailed ballot precincts and, so, they would be coming to the courthouse,” explained Michael Stalberger, Blue Earth County property and environmental resources director. “Otherwise, folks should be using online tools to find out where they should be voting tomorrow.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

Polls open Tuesday for Special Primary Election for Congressional District 1
Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state...
Iowa Senate passes 2-year moratorium on new casinos in the state
VOTE HERE
ELECTION GUIDE: 2022 MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary
Rochester
MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Haroun McClellan