Walz considers special session after lawmakers blow deadline

Minnesota State Seal and Capitol.
Minnesota State Seal and Capitol.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz says he’s open to calling a special session after the divided Minnesota Legislature blew a midnight deadline for passing a package of tax cuts and new spending.

He told reporters that a lot of compromises were reached Sunday, and he hopes some more could be finished to get the job done.

The Democratic governor plans to meet Monday with Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller and Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman.

Hortman says she’d like the governor to call the special session for this week.

But Miller was noncommittal, saying that he’s happy to listen but that the deadline has passed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

