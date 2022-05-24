1st test in chase for open Minnesota seat in Congress

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A slew of candidates hoping to win the Minnesota congressional seat vacated by the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn get their first test before voters on Tuesday.

The winners of Republican and Democratic primaries will meet in August to determine who will finish the last few months of Hagedorn’s term.

The stakes are likely higher than that, though, with the winners likely to see a bump in their chances to win a full term later in November.

Republican hopefuls include Hagedorn’s widow, Jennifer Carnahan; state Rep. Jeremy Munson; and former state Rep. Brad Finstad.

All three played up their admiration for former President Donald Trump while trying to set themselves apart from their rivals.

