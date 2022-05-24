Affordable housing coming to downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The resolutions have passed for the efforts to turn the empty Lamm Street area into a space for apartment buildings near downtown.

Funding for loans have been approved, one of $226,537 and one for $400,000. The estimated total cost of the two apartment buildings is $28,108,272.

The funding and approval of the resolutions will help bring more affordable housing to Mankato.

”Now that the council has approved the use of TIFF and the sale of the property, we will be entering a purchase agreement. The closing of the property will happen in June,” explained Courtney Kramlinger, economic development specialist for the City of Mankato.

The two apartment buildings are the Sinclair Flats and the Lewis Lofts. The Lewis Lofts will feature 64-unity multifamily housing, all units will be set aside for affordable and income-restricted for a range of incomes at or below 30% of the area median income.

The Sinclair Flats feature 48 units, with 38 will become restricted in accordance with the use of LIHTCs and 10 market rates units.

“Sinclair Flats that work will get started right away in June and they are anticipating that the construction will start in late July or early August,” Kramlinger said.

“With the ball now rolling on the projects, the timeline can start moving on the vacation of a few alleys and a creek. Construction on the Lewis Lofts is working to close this fall and construction soon after.”

The location to have easier access for the city bus location services, the site also is right across from a grocery store, so access to food is really important,” Kramlinger said.

