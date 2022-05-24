Big tourism increase in North Dakota in 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a very difficult year for the travel industry in 2020 because of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, North Dakota Tourism is reporting a big increase in visitors in 2021 and they continue to see the momentum continuing in 2022.

State officials say North Dakota’s travel industry bounced back in 2021 - with 92 percent of the record visitor volume it saw in 2019.

And 2022 has already proven to be a busy year.

In 2021, North Dakota saw an increase of visitors from 49 states, with more than 21 million people visiting- a 15 percent increase over 2020.

And visitor spending was up by almost 25 percent compared to in 2020. However, statistics do show last year’s spending is about 4% lower than in 2019.

Experts say that North Dakota didn’t fully bounce back because the border closure meant more than one million fewer cars and buses from Canada could enter the state - which resulted in 132 million dollars in lost spending. '

State officials attribute some of the tourism success to the 6.5 million dollars from the state allocated to promote North Dakota.

The end result: there was a record two million-plus visits to the state’s tourism website.

“We market primarily in our region. So we focus our marketing efforts in North Dakota, um, a little bit in North Dakota, but mainly most of our efforts are in Minnesota, Wisconsin into the Chicago and Illinois markets, some of our neighboring states and some of the neighboring provinces,” said Sara Otte Coleman, North Dakota Department of Commerce tourism and marketing director.

And while 2022 numbers won’t be calculated until the end of the year, state officials say they expected visitor travel to continue to increase throughout the summer and into the fall.

