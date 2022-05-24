Your Photos
Cherokee officer charged in hit-and-run that injured girl

A 52-year-old Cherokee police officer, Michael McGee, 52, is facing charges after he allegedly...
A 52-year-old Cherokee police officer, Michael McGee, 52, is facing charges after he allegedly hit a 6-year-old girl with a pickup truck and then drove away. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KEYC) - A 52-year-old Cherokee police officer is facing charges after he allegedly hit a 6-year-old girl with a pickup truck and then drove away.

The Sioux City Journal reported that Michael McGee was cited with leaving or failing to return to the scene of an injury accident.

The Iowa State Patrol says McGee struck the girl, who was in a crosswalk, on Friday afternoon in Cherokee. He was off-duty at the time.

The patrol says the girl was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The patrol continues to investigate the incident.

