Congrats grads! 12 cadets to join Minnesota State Patrol
MINNESOTA-- A dozen new troopers will join and assist in law enforcement duties after the completion of the Minnesota State Patrol’s 64th Training Academy.
Their graduation ceremony was held Tuesday at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
These 12 new state troopers will join in the mission to protect and serve in the state through traffic safety assistance, education, and enforcement.
The graduating class includes four women, eight cadets with prior law enforcement experience and the first set of identical twins to graduate out of the same academy.
New Troopers:
Alexander Anderson
Micheal Awender
Jamie Bird
Jessica Bird
Joshua Bohlen
Hunter Braun
Tyler Lay
Nicole Marshik
Cleopatra Nystrom
Thomas Saunders
Joseph Weems
Joshua Wood
The class was required to take a 14-week course with training in Motor vehicle crash investigation, Traffic law, Emergency vehicle operations, Scenario-based de-escalation, communication and mental health crisis training and Defensive tactics.
They began their training in mid-February.
