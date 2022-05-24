Congrats grads! 12 cadets to join Minnesota State Patrol

MINNESOTA-- A dozen new troopers will join and assist in law enforcement duties after the completion of the Minnesota State Patrol’s 64th Training Academy.

Their graduation ceremony was held Tuesday at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

These 12 new state troopers will join in the mission to protect and serve in the state through traffic safety assistance, education, and enforcement.

The graduating class includes four women, eight cadets with prior law enforcement experience and the first set of identical twins to graduate out of the same academy.

New Troopers:

Alexander Anderson

Micheal Awender

Jamie Bird

Jessica Bird

Joshua Bohlen

Hunter Braun

Tyler Lay

Nicole Marshik

Cleopatra Nystrom

Thomas Saunders

Joseph Weems

Joshua Wood

The class was required to take a 14-week course with training in Motor vehicle crash investigation, Traffic law, Emergency vehicle operations, Scenario-based de-escalation, communication and mental health crisis training and Defensive tactics.

They began their training in mid-February.

