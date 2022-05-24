OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - A man is dead after a fatal crash in Renville County.

Yesterday, around 12:45 p.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle rollover near the intersection of Renville Co Rd 11 and 160th Street, which is about three miles north of Sacred Heart, MN in Wang Township.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and determined that the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Ryan M. Hebrink, 40 from Willmar, MN, was deceased.

Hebrink had been traveling westbound on Co Rd 11 near the intersection of 160th Street when he lost control of his vehicle while rounding a curve in the road.

Hebrink’s vehicle entered the west side ditch and overturned. Hebrink had not been wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover.

The crash investigation by the Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is ongoing

