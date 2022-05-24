Your Photos
Full-summer overweight permits to begin in central SLL zone

Full-summer overweight permits will begin in the central zone on Friday, May 27, at 12:01 a.m.
Full-summer overweight permits will begin in the central zone on Friday, May 27, at 12:01 a.m. (Source: MOTRAN)
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), spring load restrictions have ended statewide and full-summer overweight permits have started.

Full-summer overweight permits will begin in the central zone on Friday, May 27, at 12:01 a.m.

Seasonal load limit zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map.

Start and end dates and other load limit information are shown at mndot.gov/loadlimits.

Any changes will be made with a minimum three calendar-day notice.

