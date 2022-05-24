Your Photos
‘Going Hog Wild’ in Fairmont kicks off Memorial Day weekend

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Memorial Day festivities will be taking place in Fairmont starting on Thursday with Going Hog Wild.

Artists have painted statues of hogs which will be revealed on Thursday night.

36 hogs have been decorated to be placed around Martin County.

The Fairmont Opera House is also kicking off their two-day event on Friday with adult and kid friendly concerts that will go throughout the weekend.

That event is free to the public and Fairmont city officials say it’s a great way to get involved in the community.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

