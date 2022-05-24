Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hawley man charged with 12 counts relating to child porn

Joshua Adam Fenske
Joshua Adam Fenske(Clay County Jail)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is facing a several charges related to the dissemination and possession of child pornography.

Newly filed court documents in Clay County on Monday, May 23, show Joshua Fenske, 22, of Hawley, MN has been charged with six felony counts of disseminating pornographic work involving minors, some younger than 13-years-old. Fenske is also facing six felony counts of possession of pornographic work involving minors under the age of 13.

Court records say in August 2021, officers in Clay County began an investigation into a number of cyber tips part of an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) case. Detectives learned suspected child pornography was being uploaded and shared on Snapchat at a residence on 4th Street South in Moorhead.

Court documents say after a subpoena, Snapchat provided user ID, emails and phone numbers associated with the tips. Documents allege a phone number belonging to Fenske was involved, and Fenske lived at the address on 4th Street in Moorhead.

On November 16, 2021, detectives executed a search warrant at the address and seized two cell phones belonging to Fenske. After a search of the phones, detectives found 1,270 images of suspected child pornography and 1,924 videos of suspected child pornography, court records allege.

Detectives submitted the images and video found on Fenske’s phones to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Court records show the returned report showed 67 child porn videos were known victims to the organization, 617 videos were recognized hash values, and 2,510 suspected child pornography images and videos were new submissions to NCMEC.

Each count of possession of pornographic work involving a minor under the age of 14 carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and $10,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

FILE - A Hutchinson teen was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Scott County Sunday.
Hutchinson teen killed in Highway 169 crash
Sterling Haukom
Rochester man sentenced to 96 months in prison for 2021 crash that killed teenager
Yesterday, emergency personnel responded to the scene and determined that the driver and sole...
Fatal crash in Renville County
The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says criminal charges are pending in a case of animal...
23 dogs, 5 cats, 4 dead dogs removed from Iowa residence in animal neglect case
FILE — Secretary of State Steve Simon says his office has worked closely with thousands of poll...
Secretary of State: Ensuring election integrity