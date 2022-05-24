Hawley man charged with 12 counts relating to child porn

HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is facing a several charges related to the dissemination and possession of child pornography.

Newly filed court documents in Clay County on Monday, May 23, show Joshua Fenske, 22, of Hawley, MN has been charged with six felony counts of disseminating pornographic work involving minors, some younger than 13-years-old. Fenske is also facing six felony counts of possession of pornographic work involving minors under the age of 13.

Court records say in August 2021, officers in Clay County began an investigation into a number of cyber tips part of an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) case. Detectives learned suspected child pornography was being uploaded and shared on Snapchat at a residence on 4th Street South in Moorhead.

Court documents say after a subpoena, Snapchat provided user ID, emails and phone numbers associated with the tips. Documents allege a phone number belonging to Fenske was involved, and Fenske lived at the address on 4th Street in Moorhead.

On November 16, 2021, detectives executed a search warrant at the address and seized two cell phones belonging to Fenske. After a search of the phones, detectives found 1,270 images of suspected child pornography and 1,924 videos of suspected child pornography, court records allege.

Detectives submitted the images and video found on Fenske’s phones to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Court records show the returned report showed 67 child porn videos were known victims to the organization, 617 videos were recognized hash values, and 2,510 suspected child pornography images and videos were new submissions to NCMEC.

Each count of possession of pornographic work involving a minor under the age of 14 carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and $10,000 fine.

