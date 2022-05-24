Your Photos
Heavy rain likely tonight and tomorrow

Warmer, more summer-like weather will return for Memorial Day weekend
By Shawn Cable
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Heavy rain is likely across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight through Wednesday. An inch or more of rain is possible with the heaviest amounts falling from Mankato to the south and east. After the rain, our pattern will quickly change and summertime weather will return for Memorial Day weekend.

It’s another pleasant afternoon that is very similar to yesterday. Clouds will continue to increase throughout the afternoon with just a light breeze and high temps in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain will develop this evening as our next system develops over the Texas/Oklahoma state line and moves northeast. Steady rain will continue tonight through Wednesday, gradually ending late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall amounts of an inch or more are likely across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Rainfall amounts will gradually decrease to the north and west of Mankato. We do not expect severe weather with this system, just steady, cold rain. Wednesday’s high temp will be in the low 50s.

Rain will end late Wednesday night and clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day Thursday. By Friday we will return to more summer-like weather that will carry us through the holiday weekend. That means sunshine, warmer temps, more humidity and scattered thunderstorms. It’s too early to get specific about where and when, but there could be a few stronger storms this weekend. Keep an eye on the weekend forecast, especially if you have outdoor plans. The KEYC Weather Team will be monitoring things closely and will keep the updates coming.

If you’re going to be camping over the holiday weekend, get a NOAA Weather Radio and download the KEYC Weather app. A weather radio will wake you up if the weather turns dangerous in the middle of the night. The KEYC Weather app will give you updates and alerts and allow you to track storms anywhere you are.

