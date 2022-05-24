Heavy showers likely tonight, tomorrow

A stretch of dry conditions will come to an end as heavy showers are likely to move into the area late tonight and continue through tomorrow.

Before showers move into the area, we will get to enjoy dry conditions through the afternoon hours with pockets of sunshine mixed in as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 60s by this afternoon. Skies will gradually become cloudy with less and less sunshine expected heading into the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Showers will be moving in from the south, starting to reach portions of northern Iowa around 6 and 7 pm this evening. As showers continue to move north into southern Minnesota, they are projected to reach the Mankato area around 11 pm and midnight tonight.

Showers may start off light at first, but will quickly become steady and heavier through the overnight hours into tomorrow morning. Heavy showers will continue through the morning hours, with lighter showers possible from 1 pm to about 3 pm. After 3 pm, showers are projected to become heavy again and will last through the evening and into the overnight hours before clearing out early Thursday morning. Rainfall totals are likely to range from a quarter of an inch up to an inch possible.

With heavy showers likely in portions of the area, flooding conditions around the area may increase. The flood warnings along the Minnesota River near New Ulm and Redwood Falls may also be extended (remaining in effect longer than anticipated).

Thankfully, showers will clear out by early Thursday morning, leaving behind dry conditions for Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will remain cooler than average today through Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s as cloudy skies remain in the area. By Friday, sunshine will return to the area along with highs in the low 70s by the afternoon hours.

Memorial Day Weekend will be a mix of warm temperatures in the 70s and potentially low 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms are projected to return to the area on Saturday morning, lasting through the day into the late-night hours. Showers and thunderstorms may clear out for a few hours on Sunday morning but are projected to return to the area later on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off throughout the weekend and into the start of next week as temperatures remain in the mid to upper 70s.

Dry conditions will return to the area Tuesday following a cold front with more showers and thunderstorms possible on Monday. This cold front will drop temperatures down into the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

