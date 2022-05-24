Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hutchinson teen killed in Highway 169 crash

FILE - A Hutchinson teen was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Scott County Sunday.
FILE - A Hutchinson teen was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Scott County Sunday.
By Jake Rinehart
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LAWRENCE, Minn. (KEYC) — A Hutchinson teen was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Scott County Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a Ford Explorer was traveling northbound in a southbound lane and collided head-on with a Nissan Rogue near St. Lawrence Township.

The Ford Explorer was driven by 34-year-old Michael Merland Morse, of Chaska. He reportedly wasn’t injured in the crash.

Occupants of the Nissan Rogue included 20-year-old Cassidy Nicole Martin, of Gaylord, 20-year-old Alyssa Lynn Grutt, of Hutchinson, and 19-year-old Arianna Mae Vos, also of Hutchinson.

All three passengers were transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center to be treated for injuries. Martin and Grutt sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while Vos later passed away at HCMC. All three passengers were wearing their seatbelts.

It is currently unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

A dozen new troopers will join and assist in law enforcement duties after the completion of the...
Congrats grads! 12 cadets to join Minnesota State Patrol
Sterling Haukom
Rochester man sentenced to 96 months in prison for 2021 crash that killed teenager
Yesterday, emergency personnel responded to the scene and determined that the driver and sole...
Fatal crash in Renville County
The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says criminal charges are pending in a case of animal...
23 dogs, 5 cats, 4 dead dogs removed from Iowa residence in animal neglect case