Hutchinson teen killed in Highway 169 crash

ST. LAWRENCE, Minn. (KEYC) — A Hutchinson teen was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Scott County Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a Ford Explorer was traveling northbound in a southbound lane and collided head-on with a Nissan Rogue near St. Lawrence Township.

The Ford Explorer was driven by 34-year-old Michael Merland Morse, of Chaska. He reportedly wasn’t injured in the crash.

Occupants of the Nissan Rogue included 20-year-old Cassidy Nicole Martin, of Gaylord, 20-year-old Alyssa Lynn Grutt, of Hutchinson, and 19-year-old Arianna Mae Vos, also of Hutchinson.

All three passengers were transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center to be treated for injuries. Martin and Grutt sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while Vos later passed away at HCMC. All three passengers were wearing their seatbelts.

It is currently unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.