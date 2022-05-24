Lakeview Methodist Health Care Center expansion proving to be beneficial

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The project was $24 million and the new building is 85,000 square feet.

It has 72 private rooms, a café, gift shop, social rooms among its amenities.

This expansion has been in the works for five to six years.

Lakeview Methodist Health Center officials say they have heard nothing, but great reviews since moving into the new building.

“Letting us know what view they would prefer so they have been part of the process the whole time. The dining is close and intimate, the social areas are close and intimate, the rooms aren’t all in a straight hallway. There are all homes in front so it has a feeling of actually being home,” administrator at Lakeview Methodist Health Center Deb Barnes said.

Included in the addition is the Building Blocks, a new day care center.

It will eventually be in an expanded location, but that part of the project was put on hold due to funding.

”Already up is $1.2 million worth and that should have completed building blocks new space because that was the last part of the project and because of the increase in prices with COVID. We haven’t been able to finish that just yet, we are still fundraising for another $800,000,” Barnes explained.

The new space when fully completed will house 123 kids, the current space houses around 55.

