Le Sueur authorities determine source of devastating Funky Munky Bar fire

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s office have determined the source of a fire that erupted causing destruction to a local bar and part of the surrounding area.

The fire started in the outdoor plastic dumpsters on the south or back side of the building, and spread to a wooden overhang above the dumpsters and then into the roof/attic area and eventually finding its way into the building itself.

The fire was reported by a Waterville Police Officer who saw the fire while on patrol.

The fire resulted in a complete loss of the Funky Munky Bar, while also causing damage to the NAPA Building located next door, several vehicles that were parked in the rear alley, to Wiste’s Meats and the apartments located above it.

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason advises that using photographs collected by the Waterville Patrol Officer that discovered the fire, Investigators determined the location where the fire started was in the plastic dumpsters, on the exterior of the building,

The cause of the fire, however, remains unknown.

Anyone that has information or who observed anything in the alley behind the Bar on the night of the fire is asked to call the Sheriff Office at (507) 357-4440, to speak with an Investigator.

