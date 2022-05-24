Your Photos
Minnesota, Iowa governors order flags at half-staff to honor victims of Texas school shooting

FILE - Governors from Minnesota and Iowa have ordered flags at all state and federal buildings...
FILE - Governors from Minnesota and Iowa have ordered flags at all state and federal buildings to fly at half-staff to honor the lives lost in a school shooting in Texas on Tuesday.(MGN / Credit: Mark Buckawicki)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Governors from Minnesota and Iowa have ordered flags at all state and federal buildings to fly at half-staff to honor the lives lost in a school shooting in Texas on Tuesday.

The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, May 28, to honor the lives lost in the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“As we mourn the loss of the victims of this senseless act of violence, we know the pain we experience as a nation is only amplified for the friends and families of the victims,” Walz wrote in his proclamation. “We join states across the nation to remember and honor the victims whose lives were senselessly lost.”

“My heart breaks for all those affected by the tragic and senseless shooting in Uvalde,” Reynolds said. “Kevin and I join with Iowans in praying for all the parents, families, students and staff involved. No parent or child should ever have to face this unimaginable tragedy.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

