Missing North Dakota juvenile may be in Redwood Falls area

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a North Dakota teenager who is believed to have run away from home.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a North Dakota teenager who is believed to have run away from home.

The Redwood Falls Police Department says it has received reports that 17-year-old Jazmine Rudland may be in the area.

Rudland is from the Jamestown, North Dakota, area and apparently left home around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.

She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black and white flannel shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redwood Falls Police Department at (507) 637-4005.

We have received reports that this juvenile runaway may be in the Redwood Falls area. Anyone with information on Jazmine is encouraged to contact RFPD at 507 637 4005.

Posted by Redwood Falls Police Department on Monday, May 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

