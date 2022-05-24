MnDOT advises drivers to plan ahead for the holiday weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging Minnesotans to slow down and watch for work zones during Memorial Day weekend travel.

MnDOT advises motorists to check 511mn.org and plan their routes before getting on the road.

Drivers can expect quickly changing road conditions, slower traffic, narrow lanes, lane shifts, detours and delays as they travel through work zones throughout the state

“When you are on work zone there are contractors working. There are unexpected things going on the side of the road. There can be hazards for everyone. There are contractors moving around. There’s people that are trying to complete jobs working on things. and those distractions from your vehicle and distraction from people nearby can cause problems and cause accidents,” said Scott Morgan, maintenance manager at MnDOT.

MnDOT urges drivers to drive with caution and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

