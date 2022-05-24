Your Photos
MnDoT provides Highway 14 update

Detour road signs between Highways 14 and 68 near Lake Crystal, Minn.
Detour road signs between Highways 14 and 68 near Lake Crystal, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over a month since the project’s groundbreaking, the Department of Transportation has an update on the Highway 14 project.

Six weeks since the start of construction, crews are currently working on realignments north of Courtland and near Nicollet to the east.

Crews are also prepping embankments for new bridges and prepping to install a roundabout north of Courtland.

MnDOT said that the designated detours have efficiently handled traffic and is grateful for the public’s adaptability in finding alternate routes around the construction.

”I think in general people have adjusted to it. Highway 68 has really held up pretty well. I know that people will find alternatives. And it’s not a lot of opportunities around here to have other roadways with Swan Lake on the north of Highway 14 and the river on the south,” said MNDoT’s Todd Kjolstad.

The project is slated to last until October 2023, and MNDot said that they have yet to encounter any major delays.

