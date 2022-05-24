MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It is National Safe Boating Week, and with Memorial Day weekend around the corner, it is important to make sure you have the right first-aid supplies to respond to an emergency.

In 2020, the US Coast Guard reported more than five thousand recreational boating accidents that involved 767 deaths and 3,191 injuries.

Leading factors in fatal boating accidents include alcohol use and drowning.

Making sure you pack more than just life jackets and coolers for a day on the water is crucial.

”Make a safety checklist. Go through and make sure that you have your boat registered, make sure you have all your safety equipment, which might include life jackets on the boat. Make sure they are in good condition and they fit everybody appropriately. Make sure your fire extinguisher is still in good condition, navigation lights, this is a good time of the year to be aware of carbon monoxide leaks,” Lisa Dugan, recreation safety outreach coordinator at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

According to the US Coast Guard, there was a 25% increase in fatalities and a 26% increase in 2020.

