NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The second-seeded New Ulm Cathedral softball team opened up the Section 2A tournament with a 19-1 victory over Heron Lake-Okbena/Fulda on Monday.

The Greyhounds next face seventh-seeded Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart Thursday at 5 p.m. from New Ulm.

