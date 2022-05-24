Your Photos
Secretary of State: Ensuring election integrity

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
By Meghan Grey
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Secretary Steve Simon is visiting four poll stations around the region today.

His first stop was at the Armory in St. Peter this morning.

Simon says his office has worked closely with thousands of poll workers to conduct a fair and nonpartisan race.

About 30,000 workers are needed to run the polls each Election Day.

Minnesota has been number one in the country in voter turnout for the last three elections -- a streak Simon hopes will continue this fall.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

