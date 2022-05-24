Sentencing date set for man convicted of killing Iowa State Trooper

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sentencing is set for June 27 for the man convicted of killing an Iowa State Trooper.

Michael Lang shot and killed Sergeant Jim Smith during a standoff in Grundy Center last year.

A jury found him guilty on charges of first degree murder, attempted murder and assaulting a peace officer earlier this month.

Lang led officers on a chase and assaulted one of them before barricading himself in his home in April of last year.

When officers made their way inside the garage, Lang shot and killed Sergeant Smith.

A first degree murder conviction has an automatic life in prison sentence without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.