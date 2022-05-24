St. Peter Public Library hosts Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The traveling exhibit from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum examines Americans’ responses to Nazism, the war and the genocide of millions of Jews in the 1930s and 40s.

The exhibit features stories of journalists in the war, public polls to the response of the American government and the war, and how the public was responding to the news of the genocide happening overseas.

The library says this exhibit helps address some key questions.

“What did Americans know about the Holocaust and what could they have done differently in response to the Holocaust and that is what we want people to talk about and come away with more questions like how does this relate to the events of the world today,” said Brenda McHugh, supervisor at St. Peter Public Library.

The exhibit will be open until June 30 and will be featured in multiple events at the library. With the first being an educational night on the Nuremberg Trials on June 8.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.