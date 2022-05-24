Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher requests change of venue, evidence suppression

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller listens as his attorney Christine Branstad speaks during a bond...
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller listens as his attorney Christine Branstad speaks during a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Jeremy Everett Goodale and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher, asked a state court judge Tuesday to lower their bond so they could be released from jail, while prosecutors asked it be maintained at $1 million or even raised to $2 million.(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the two teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish teacher wants a change of venue and evidence suppressed.

Willard Miller is charged with first degree murder in the death of Nohema Graber.

He’ll appear in court July 7 for a hearing. His attorneys want evidence from his home and phone, and his statements suppressed.

The hearing will also feature a Franks hearing, in which the court determines if a police officer lied to get a search warrant.

The other teen charged, Jeremy Goodale, has not filed similar motions.

Graber was 66-years-old when she was killed in November of last year. Her body was found hidden in Chataqua park, a place she liked to walk.

Investigators say she had extensive head trauma, and believed she was beaten with a baseball bat.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

Debris in downtown Waterville after fire at the Funky Munky Saloon and Grill
Le Sueur authorities determine source of devastating Funky Munky Bar fire
A 52-year-old Cherokee police officer, Michael McGee, 52, is facing charges after he allegedly...
Cherokee officer charged in hit-and-run that injured girl
VINE’s Diabetes Prevention Program aims to help people lose weight, eat healthier, get active,...
VINE to offer free diabetes prevention class
Full-summer overweight permits will begin in the central zone on Friday, May 27, at 12:01 a.m....
Full-summer overweight permits to begin in central SLL zone