VINE to offer free diabetes prevention class

VINE’s Diabetes Prevention Program aims to help people lose weight, eat healthier, get active, and reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes.(Mary Louise Rominger (custom credit) | KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - VINE Faith in Action is keeping their commitment to help fight diabetes.

The organization will be offering a free program to help those locally affected by the disease.

“Diabetes is a growing problem, including here in Mankato,” VINE’s Health & Fitness Center Manager, Jen Wunderlich said.

VINE’s Diabetes Prevention Program aims to help people lose weight, eat healthier, get active, and reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes. 

A lifestyle coach and class members will offer help and support over the course of a year.

The program begins on Thursday, June 23, and will meet weekly at the VINE Adult Community Center from 1:30 p.m. – 2:45 pm.

The program is free and open to the public. 

