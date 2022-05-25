Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan to sign ‘Free the Growler’ bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan will ceremonially sign and celebrate the “Free the Growler” bill.

The bill will make several changes to Minnesota’s liquor laws.

Some of those changes will include raising the cap on growler sales, allowing more off-sale options for smaller breweries, and expanding license opportunities for specific cities and events.

