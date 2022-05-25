Hill City man charged for allegedly killing his brother

HILL CITY, MN-- A Hill City man has been charged after further investigation into the death of the man’s brother.

James Robert Hess, 48, was arrested Tuesday morning and taken into custody.

According to police, on May 12, Hess’s brother William Harold Hess Jr., 52, was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Reports say the 52-year-old was located inside a homemade camper just west of 380th Avenue in Hill Lake Township.

James Hess was booked into the Aitkin County Jail.

His release conditions have been set at $1,000,000 bail or bond with no conditions, or $500,000 non-cash bond with conditions, or $500,000 cash bail with conditions.

Authorities did not immediately say what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.